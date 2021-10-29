A woman wearing a face mask walks past an image of an iPhone 13 Pro at an Apple Store in Beijing on September 24. The new iPhone series has been met with strong demand, but supply shortages have made it difficult for Apple to keep up. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s supply crunch delivers US$6 billion blow amid strong iPhone 13 sales
- Apple CEO Tim Cook estimated that supply shortages have cost the company about US$6 billion in the quarter ended September
- iPhone sales surged 47 per cent to US$38.9 billion, despite the latest model being little changed from last year, but still fell below expectations
