The Huawei logo is seen on a building in the Huawei headquarters campus in Shenzhen, China, Sept. 25, 2021. Photo: AP
Huawei revenue drops 32 per cent in first nine months as US sanctions cripple its once lucrative smartphone business
- Huawei is quickly losing relevance in China’s smartphone market, ranking No 6 in the third quarter and shipping around 5 million units during this period
- Its net profit margin was 10.2 per cent for the three quarters, up from 8 per cent in the same period last year
Topic | Huawei
The Huawei logo is seen on a building in the Huawei headquarters campus in Shenzhen, China, Sept. 25, 2021. Photo: AP