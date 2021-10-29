The Huawei logo is seen on a building in the Huawei headquarters campus in Shenzhen, China, Sept. 25, 2021. Photo: AP The Huawei logo is seen on a building in the Huawei headquarters campus in Shenzhen, China, Sept. 25, 2021. Photo: AP
Huawei revenue drops 32 per cent in first nine months as US sanctions cripple its once lucrative smartphone business

  • Huawei is quickly losing relevance in China’s smartphone market, ranking No 6 in the third quarter and shipping around 5 million units during this period
  • Its net profit margin was 10.2 per cent for the three quarters, up from 8 per cent in the same period last year

Iris Deng
Updated: 4:00pm, 29 Oct, 2021

