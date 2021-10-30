People try out the latest iPhone 13 handsets on September 28 at an Apple Store in Beijing. The devices launched to huge demand in China, where consumers are complaining about wait times climbing past a month as Apple grapples with a global supply shortage. Photo: AP
Chinese iPhone 13 buyers decry long delays on social media as supply shortages hit Apple amid robust demand
- Chinese microblogging site Weibo is flooded with complaints about long wait times for the iPhone 13 amid delays Apple is facing in its supply chain
- Analysts see this as a sign of Apple’s continued popularity in the world’s second-largest economy, but supply shortages remain a drag on sales
Topic | Apple
People try out the latest iPhone 13 handsets on September 28 at an Apple Store in Beijing. The devices launched to huge demand in China, where consumers are complaining about wait times climbing past a month as Apple grapples with a global supply shortage. Photo: AP