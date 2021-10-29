The new iPhone 13 line is displayed inside the Apple Store at IFC Mall in Central on September 24, 2021. Apple’s flagship device continued to drive the company’s sales in Greater China, despite supply chain constraints. Photo: May Tse
Apple extends hot streak in China with US$14.6 billion revenue in quarter marred by supply chain disruptions
- Apple revenue in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, was up 83 per cent in the quarter ended September 25
- That sales growth surpassed Apple’s 20 per cent increase in the Americas and 23 per cent gain in Europe during the same period
Topic | Apple
