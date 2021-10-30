Kuaishou co-founder Su Hua announced that he is stepping down as CEO of the company, becoming the third young Chinese billionaire to step aside from day-to-day operations of the company he helped build. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Kuaishou’s Su Hua to step down as CEO, following moves by ByteDance and Pinduoduo founders amid China’s tech crackdown
- The 39-year-old Kuaishou Technology co-founder said he wants to focus on developing long-term strategy for the owner of China’s second-largest short video app
- Cheng Yixiao, who created the app in 2011, will take over as CEO, and Su will remain as chairman with voting rights unchanged
