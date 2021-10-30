Kuaishou co-founder Su Hua announced that he is stepping down as CEO of the company, becoming the third young Chinese billionaire to step aside from day-to-day operations of the company he helped build. Photo: VCG via Getty Images Kuaishou co-founder Su Hua announced that he is stepping down as CEO of the company, becoming the third young Chinese billionaire to step aside from day-to-day operations of the company he helped build. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Kuaishou’s Su Hua to step down as CEO, following moves by ByteDance and Pinduoduo founders amid China’s tech crackdown

  • The 39-year-old Kuaishou Technology co-founder said he wants to focus on developing long-term strategy for the owner of China’s second-largest short video app
  • Cheng Yixiao, who created the app in 2011, will take over as CEO, and Su will remain as chairman with voting rights unchanged

Tracy QuIris Deng
Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 2:15pm, 30 Oct, 2021

