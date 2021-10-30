Beixiazhu Village in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, was at the forefront of a brutal price war in delivery services this year. J&T Express, which initiated the price war, has announced an acquisition of its Chinese rival Best’s logistics operations for more than US$1 billion. Photo: Tracy Qu
Indonesia’s J&T Express buys Chinese rival Best’s logistics business amid price war centred in manufacturing hub of Yiwu
- J&T Express announced a US$1 billion acquisition of Best’s logistics business, which has suffered ballooning losses amid an industry price war in China
- The deal is expected to close in the first quarter next year and will only affect Best’s Chinese logistics operations, not other business segments
Topic | Transport and logistics
Beixiazhu Village in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, was at the forefront of a brutal price war in delivery services this year. J&T Express, which initiated the price war, has announced an acquisition of its Chinese rival Best’s logistics operations for more than US$1 billion. Photo: Tracy Qu