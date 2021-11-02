Su Hua, a former Google engineer, has lived a typical rags-to-riches story in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Kuaishou founder’s exit adds to the queue of tech CEOs who have quit in 2021 as regulatory pressure mounts on short video industry
- Su Hua joins a growing list of Chinese tech billionaires who have chosen to remove themselves from the limelight this year after becoming super-rich
- Su will remain as the chairman of Kuaishou but his departure from the CEO role comes at a time when the short video industry in China is facing a regulatory storm
Topic | Kuaishou
Su Hua, a former Google engineer, has lived a typical rags-to-riches story in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images