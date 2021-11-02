Su Hua, a former Google engineer, has lived a typical rags-to-riches story in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images Su Hua, a former Google engineer, has lived a typical rags-to-riches story in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Su Hua, a former Google engineer, has lived a typical rags-to-riches story in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Kuaishou
Tech /  Big Tech

Kuaishou founder’s exit adds to the queue of tech CEOs who have quit in 2021 as regulatory pressure mounts on short video industry

  • Su Hua joins a growing list of Chinese tech billionaires who have chosen to remove themselves from the limelight this year after becoming super-rich
  • Su will remain as the chairman of Kuaishou but his departure from the CEO role comes at a time when the short video industry in China is facing a regulatory storm

Topic |   Kuaishou
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Su Hua, a former Google engineer, has lived a typical rags-to-riches story in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images Su Hua, a former Google engineer, has lived a typical rags-to-riches story in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Su Hua, a former Google engineer, has lived a typical rags-to-riches story in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE