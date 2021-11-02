Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of a Gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, on August 13. Musk sparked widespread speculation on Twitter when he posted an ancient Chinese poem about fratricide. Photo: Reuters
Tesla founder Elon Musk posts ancient Chinese poem, with Twitter users guessing at meanings from crypto to the UN
- The richest person in the world posted the 1,800-year-old poem The Quatrain of Seven Steps on Twitter without any clear reference
- The poem about boiling beans is a metaphor for a fratricidal struggle with a 3rd century emperor, and is widely known and cited in China
Topic | Tesla
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of a Gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, on August 13. Musk sparked widespread speculation on Twitter when he posted an ancient Chinese poem about fratricide. Photo: Reuters