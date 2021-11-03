A computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020. The streaming giant has launched its first video game service on Android with games based on its hit series Stranger Things. Photo: AFP
Netflix launches mobile video games on Android with Stranger Things titles amid intense streaming competition
- Netflix has globally rolled out a mobile gaming service on Android with several titles already available, including ones based on its hit Stranger Things show
- The games are available for free to Netflix subscribers as it competes with newer video streaming entrants such as Disney+ and HBO Max
