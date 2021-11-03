Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft‘s HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle on May 11, 2017. Photo: AP
Microsoft has its own metaverse that it says will launch with PowerPoint and other Office apps in 2022
- Microsoft unveiled at its Ignite conference a corporate version of a metaverse based around its Teams chat software, allowing users to meet in virtual reality
- CEO Satya Nadella said the Covid-19 pandemic has made the commercial use cases of this kind of virtual world much more mainstream
Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft‘s HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle on May 11, 2017. Photo: AP