Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Beijing on August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Beijing on August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Beijing on August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming quits company board, but remains powerful behind the scenes, sources say

  • Zhang Yiming, 38, is said to have ceded his board seat to Liang Rubo, his successor as CEO of ByteDance
  • Questions over who is in charge of ByteDance and TikTok have repeatedly sparked concerns in Washington

Topic |   ByteDance
Tracy QuCoco Feng
Tracy Qu in Hong Kongand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Beijing on August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Beijing on August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Beijing on August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE