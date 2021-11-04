People visit a Qualcomm booth at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on February 23. Photo: Reuters
Signs of global chip shortage easing seen in Qualcomm’s bright outlook and ability to find scarce parts
- Qualcomm is farming out production to multiple manufacturers, helping ensure supplies, but few companies have the scale to do the same
- Android smartphones are still the chip maker’s biggest growth opportunity in handsets, CEO Cristiano Amon said
Topic | Qualcomm
People visit a Qualcomm booth at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on February 23. Photo: Reuters