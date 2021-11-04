Apple and COL Digital Publishing Group have been locked in legal battle for a decade. Photo: Agence France-Presse Apple and COL Digital Publishing Group have been locked in legal battle for a decade. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple to pay US$1.9 million to online Chinese publisher for copyright infringement in App Store

  • The Tianjin Binhai People’s Court found several unnamed apps on Apple’s online App Store in mainland China published unlicensed content
  • COL Digital Publishing Group has sued Apple four different times since 2012 in cases related to digital works

Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 9:22pm, 4 Nov, 2021

Apple and COL Digital Publishing Group have been locked in legal battle for a decade. Photo: Agence France-Presse
