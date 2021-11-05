Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons became a hit in 2020 while people were stuck at home during the pandemic, but as the video gaming boom has worn off, the company’s profits have fallen. Photo: AFP
Nintendo’s profits fall 19 per cent as a Covid-19 pandemic-fuelled video gaming boom wanes
- Nintendo’s fiscal half sales fell to US$5.5 billion this year, but new titles The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Pokémon Snap have sold well
- Video game sales soared while people were stuck at home during the pandemic last year, which helped turn Animal Crossing: New Horizons into a viral hit
