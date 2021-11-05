Beijing-based ByteDance announced a business restructuring this week that includes separating TikTok into a stand-alone unit. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok owner ByteDance bids farewell to ‘boundless’ expansion as Beijing tightens grip on Big Tech
- ByteDance’s major reorganisation is a natural transition for the maturing business, as it weathers a tightening regulatory environment, said analysts
- China’s increased scrutiny on Big Tech casts a shadow over ByteDance’s ventures into online education, fintech and video games
Topic | ByteDance
Beijing-based ByteDance announced a business restructuring this week that includes separating TikTok into a stand-alone unit. Photo: Shutterstock