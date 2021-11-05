Xiaomi’s ambitious new retail infrastructure programme is expected to help drive the company’s goal to become the world’s top smartphone vendor by 2024. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Xiaomi to roll out 20,000 new retail stores across rural China over next three years to drive smartphone ambitions
- Xiaomi will build up its retail network in lower-tier cities and small towns across China’s countryside, which make up 70 per cent of domestic smartphone demand
- The Beijing-based company currently operates a network of 10,000 bricks-and-mortar stores in the world’s largest smartphone market
