A pedestrian near signage for Tencent Holdings Ltd. at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
As China ages even the internet is getting old as Tencent prepares retirement packages for its employees
- Employees retiring at the statutory age will receive tailor-made souvenirs, long service gratuities amounting to six months salary, and a retirement bonus
- Tencent’s retirement move is a novel development in the industry, with many young tech companies yet to devise detailed retirement packages for employees
