Alibaba’s Tmall promotes the 2021 Singles’ Day shopping festival ahead of presales, which started on October 20. The world’s largest shopping festival is less of a draw this year than it used to be amid increased competition and a regulatory crackdown from Beijing. Photo: Handout Alibaba’s Tmall promotes the 2021 Singles’ Day shopping festival ahead of presales, which started on October 20. The world’s largest shopping festival is less of a draw this year than it used to be amid increased competition and a regulatory crackdown from Beijing. Photo: Handout
Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping bonanza loses lustre amid China’s Big Tech crackdown, competition from live streaming

  • China’s tech and antitrust crackdowns have added pressure on e-commerce platforms as the world’s biggest shopping festival faces declining popularity
  • Live-streaming e-commerce has emerged as a popular alternative for deals, boosting the year-round popularity of ByteDance’s Douyin and Kuaishou

Topic |   Singles' Day (11.11)
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang and Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:17pm, 9 Nov, 2021

