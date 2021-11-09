Alibaba’s Tmall promotes the 2021 Singles’ Day shopping festival ahead of presales, which started on October 20. The world’s largest shopping festival is less of a draw this year than it used to be amid increased competition and a regulatory crackdown from Beijing. Photo: Handout
Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping bonanza loses lustre amid China’s Big Tech crackdown, competition from live streaming
- China’s tech and antitrust crackdowns have added pressure on e-commerce platforms as the world’s biggest shopping festival faces declining popularity
- Live-streaming e-commerce has emerged as a popular alternative for deals, boosting the year-round popularity of ByteDance’s Douyin and Kuaishou
Topic | Singles' Day (11.11)
Alibaba’s Tmall promotes the 2021 Singles’ Day shopping festival ahead of presales, which started on October 20. The world’s largest shopping festival is less of a draw this year than it used to be amid increased competition and a regulatory crackdown from Beijing. Photo: Handout