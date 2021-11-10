Facebook parent company Meta said it would remove sensitive advertising categories starting January 19, no longer allowing users to be targeted on the basis of race, sex, religion or sexual orientation. Photo: AFP
Facebook parent Meta to remove ad categories targeting people on the basis of race, sex, religion and sexual orientation
- Meta said the ad categories will be removed on January 19 as Facebook comes under increasing scrutiny for abuses of the platform and misinformation
- The company acknowledged that some businesses would be negatively impacted by the change
