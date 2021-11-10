Weibo, a subsidiary of Sina Corp, is being sued for restricting access to its data amid an antitrust crackdown from Beijing that may be emboldening smaller companies. Photo: Shutterstock
Weibo sued for monopolistic practices limiting access to its data as China’s antitrust crackdown invites new challenges
- Eefung Software is suing the microblogging platform for ‘directly destroying’ its business model by restricting access to data used to analyse public opinion
- The case is China’s first civil antitrust lawsuit, showing an increased awareness among small firms of Beijing’s antitrust scrutiny
Topic | Weibo
Weibo, a subsidiary of Sina Corp, is being sued for restricting access to its data amid an antitrust crackdown from Beijing that may be emboldening smaller companies. Photo: Shutterstock