A business man wearing virtual glasses shakes hands with a hologram in an illustration of the metaverse concept. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent says it has the technology to build the metaverse and Beijing does not oppose the concept
- The company can approach the metaverse through its video game and social networking businesses, according to Tencent president Martin Lau
- The last time a Tencent executive publicly spoke about the metaverse was at the company’s annual video gaming conference in May
