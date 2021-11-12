A sign promoting Alibaba Group Holding's 11.11 Singles' Day online shopping event at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou on November 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Sales growth at Alibaba’s Singles’ Day drops amid China’s crackdown on Big Tech companies
- This year’s Singles’ Day was weighed down by China’s slowest economic expansion pace in decades, as growth slowed to 4.9 per cent in the third quarter
- This year, Tmall issued 100 million yuan worth of ‘green vouchers’ to encourage purchasing decisions that ‘contribute to an environmentally friendly lifestyle’
Topic | Alibaba
