A sign promoting Alibaba Group Holding's 11.11 Singles' Day online shopping event at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou on November 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg. A sign promoting Alibaba Group Holding's 11.11 Singles' Day online shopping event at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou on November 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Alibaba
Sales growth at Alibaba’s Singles’ Day drops amid China’s crackdown on Big Tech companies

  • This year’s Singles’ Day was weighed down by China’s slowest economic expansion pace in decades, as growth slowed to 4.9 per cent in the third quarter
  • This year, Tmall issued 100 million yuan worth of ‘green vouchers’ to encourage purchasing decisions that ‘contribute to an environmentally friendly lifestyle’

Jane Zhang and Tracy Qu

Updated: 1:40am, 12 Nov, 2021

