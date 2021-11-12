SMIC headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg SMIC headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top chip maker SMIC in boardroom shake-up after posting record quarterly results amid ongoing semiconductor shortage

  • Chiang’s resignation comes only 11 months after he was appointed as executive director and vice-chairman of SMIC, a move that rankled co-CEO Liang Mong Song
  • Third-quarter profit was up 25 per cent year on year to US$321 million, but fell by more than half from the second-quarter result, which was boosted by a one-off sale

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:37am, 12 Nov, 2021

