SMIC headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top chip maker SMIC in boardroom shake-up after posting record quarterly results amid ongoing semiconductor shortage
- Chiang’s resignation comes only 11 months after he was appointed as executive director and vice-chairman of SMIC, a move that rankled co-CEO Liang Mong Song
- Third-quarter profit was up 25 per cent year on year to US$321 million, but fell by more than half from the second-quarter result, which was boosted by a one-off sale
