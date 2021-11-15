TikTok, the world’s most downloaded non-gaming app, has faced headwinds from both Washington and Beijing. Photo: AP
TikTok and Douyin top global non-gaming downloads in October amid tightening regulatory environment
- The success of TikTok in the US is particularly noteworthy as some of the country’s lawmakers are still raising red flags about data security risks from the Beijing parent
- Instagram was No 2 with more than 56 million downloads for the month, a 31 per cent year on year increase, the Sensor Tower report said
