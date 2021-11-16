The Douyin logo is seen on a sidewalk in Beijing. The app helped boost gross revenues of parent company ByteDance. Photo: AP
TikTok owner ByteDance to post 60 per cent revenue growth in 2021, media report says
- Growth in gross revenue is slower than last year when the figure more than doubled to about 250 billion yuan, according to a report by The Information
- ByteDance may not go public for another year or more given the recent regulatory crackdown on the domestic internet sector, the report said
Topic | TikTok
The Douyin logo is seen on a sidewalk in Beijing. The app helped boost gross revenues of parent company ByteDance. Photo: AP