A sign promoting Alibaba’s Singles' Day online shopping event is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China, Nov. 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba highlights environment, ‘hard tech’ as Singles’ Day sales lose steam
- Alibaba’s focus on green initiatives and sustainability during Singles’ Day comes amid China’s low carbon push and tightened regulatory environment
- The company said that its data centre in Hebei province uses renewable energy and this helped to reduce carbon emissions by more than 26,000 tonnes
