The logo of online video site Bilibili seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai on July 30. Photo: Reuters
Bilibili sees better-than-expected revenue in third quarter, defying Beijing’s crackdown on live streaming and gaming
- The video-streaming and mobile gaming platform beat expectations with revenues up 61 per cent
- The results show the company’s resilience in the face of crackdowns from Beijing on live streaming and gaming, two big earners for the platform
