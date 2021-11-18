A security guard stands near a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The annual expo showcases Chinese and foreign telecommunications firms. Photo: AP
Huawei doubles down on cloud services in Asia as smartphone business takes battering from US sanctions
- Senior executives have expressed optimism about Huawei’s business prospects in the region as major economies there accelerate digital transformation
- Huawei has three proprietary data centers in Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong respectively and a cooperative data centre in Malaysia
Topic | Huawei
A security guard stands near a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The annual expo showcases Chinese and foreign telecommunications firms. Photo: AP