Visitors pass by the Alibaba booth during the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 7, 2021. Photo: AP
Alibaba’s era of exceptional growth is over as Chinese consumer spending power weakens, say analysts
- The Chinese e-commerce giant’s adjusted profit fell 39 per cent in the September quarter, marking the first such decline in 22 quarters
- Competition from rivals Pinduoduo and JD.com, as well as online sales by live-streaming platforms like Douyin, have squeezed profit margins
