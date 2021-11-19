Beijing seeks deeper international cooperation in cyberspace, while pushing its ideal of a clean and civilised online environment. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing promotes ideal of clean, civilised internet as it seeks increased international cooperation in cyberspace
- The ‘China Cyberspace Civilisation’ conference showcased the country’s success in censoring online information that the state deems harmful or unhealthy
- President Xi Jinping exhorted the Communist Party, government bodies, online platforms and netizens to ensure the civilised development of the internet
Topic | China’s internet censorship
