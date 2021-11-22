TikTok’s success is now vital for the future growth of ByteDance. Photo: AFP
ByteDance eyes e-commerce expansion with app that makes it easier for sellers to manage TikTok stores
- The TikTok seller’s app, developed in Singapore, was launched around the time ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming visited the city state, said company sources
- Currently, the app is mainly used by merchants in Southeast Asia, according to Chinese media
Topic | TikTok
TikTok’s success is now vital for the future growth of ByteDance. Photo: AFP