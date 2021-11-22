Huawei Technologies Co has started offering various reconditioned Android smartphone models through its online store. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Huawei starts to sell used smartphones, license handset designs amid its struggle with US trade sanctions
- Telecommunications giant Huawei is now offering various refurbished Android smartphone models at its online store Vmall
- Partner TD Tech recently launched presales of its N8 Pro smartphone, which resembled Huawei’s own nova 8 Pro 5G handset
Topic | Huawei
