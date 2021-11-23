Weibo could very likely be identified as a ‘critical information infrastructure operator’, a concept proposed in the 2017 Cybersecurity law. Photo: Handout
Weibo could very likely be identified as a ‘critical information infrastructure operator’, a concept proposed in the 2017 Cybersecurity law. Photo: Handout
Weibo
Tech /  Big Tech

Weibo’s plan to go public in Hong Kong shrouded in uncertainty by Beijing’s tough new data regime

  • Weibo’s offering comes as the Cyberspace Administration of China is upping its scrutiny of domestic companies seeking to go public outside the mainland
  • Weibo could very likely be identified as a ‘critical information infrastructure operator’, a concept proposed in the 2017 Cybersecurity law

Topic |   Weibo
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Weibo could very likely be identified as a ‘critical information infrastructure operator’, a concept proposed in the 2017 Cybersecurity law. Photo: Handout
Weibo could very likely be identified as a ‘critical information infrastructure operator’, a concept proposed in the 2017 Cybersecurity law. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE