Weibo could very likely be identified as a ‘critical information infrastructure operator’, a concept proposed in the 2017 Cybersecurity law. Photo: Handout
Weibo’s plan to go public in Hong Kong shrouded in uncertainty by Beijing’s tough new data regime
- Weibo’s offering comes as the Cyberspace Administration of China is upping its scrutiny of domestic companies seeking to go public outside the mainland
- Weibo could very likely be identified as a ‘critical information infrastructure operator’, a concept proposed in the 2017 Cybersecurity law
Topic | Weibo
Weibo could very likely be identified as a ‘critical information infrastructure operator’, a concept proposed in the 2017 Cybersecurity law. Photo: Handout