The logo of Chinese short video platform Kuaishou at its office in Hangzhou on February 5. Photo: AFP
Kuaishou
Kuaishou revenue rises 33 per cent in third quarter amid Beijing’s tech crackdown, competition with ByteDance

  • Kuaishou revenue reached US$3.2 billion, beating estimates as the company contends with tightened regulations and stiff competition
  • The short video platform became one of the worst-performing tech stocks this year amid Beijing’s crackdowns on Big Tech companies and internet content

Tracy Qu
Updated: 5:17pm, 23 Nov, 2021

