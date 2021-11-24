Signage seen at Samsung 837 in Manhattan, New York City, on November 23. Photo: Reuters
Samsung’s US$17 billion Texas chip plant to create 2,000 jobs as US looks to ease global chip shortage, counter China
- Samsung Electronics’ new US-based semiconductor plant will be about 30 miles outside Austin, Texas, with a 90 per cent break on property taxes
- The US has been courting chip makers like Samsung and TSMC as it seeks to safeguard the production of cutting-edge technology amid competition with China
