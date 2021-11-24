Smartphone with a Huawei logo is seen in front of a US flag in this illustration taken September 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei, banned from the US, teases consumers with Black Friday 100 per cent discount offer
- After the Twitter post drew thousands of likes, Huawei USA said it was ‘just a joke’ because ‘we can’t sell anything in the USA’
- Huawei reported a 32 per cent slump in sales for the first nine months of 2021, deepening a 29.4 per cent decline in the first half
