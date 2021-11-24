A pedestrian near signage for Tencent Holdings Ltd. at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China suspends Tencent from updating existing apps or launching new apps -report
- China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has told app stores and platforms to implement the order against Tencent apps
- It is not known how long the suspension will last and the Chinese ministry has not published any information about the ban
Topic | Tencent
