Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (right) led Taiwan’s delegation at the recent US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue. Photo: CNA
US-China tech war: Beijing calls on Washington to stop further dialogue with Taipei on supply chain resilience, semiconductors

  • The second annual economic dialogue between Washington and Taipei focused on issues that include supply chain security and semiconductors
  • Taiwan economic affairs minister Wang Mei-hua also asked Washington for government subsidies to support Taiwanese firms doing business in the US

Topic |   US-China tech war
Che PanCatherine Wong
Che Pan in Beijingand Catherine Wong

Updated: 11:00pm, 24 Nov, 2021

