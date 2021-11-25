The Samsung Electronics logo is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
The Samsung Electronics logo is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

How a little Texas town snagged a US$17 billion Samsung chip factory deal

  • The power company head told Samsung’s president that its industrial users in Texas did not suffer outages during last winter’s massive snowstorm
  • Samsung said the plant, which is projected to create 2,000 hi-tech jobs, would start production in the second half of 2024

Topic |   Semiconductors
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:06am, 25 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Samsung Electronics logo is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
The Samsung Electronics logo is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE