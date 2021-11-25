The Samsung Electronics logo is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
How a little Texas town snagged a US$17 billion Samsung chip factory deal
- The power company head told Samsung’s president that its industrial users in Texas did not suffer outages during last winter’s massive snowstorm
- Samsung said the plant, which is projected to create 2,000 hi-tech jobs, would start production in the second half of 2024
Topic | Semiconductors
