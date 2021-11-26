Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China food delivery giant Meituan reports 10bn yuan loss after paying antitrust fine
- China’s biggest on demand food delivery provider Meituan reported a 10 billion yuan loss in Q3 after getting hit with an antitrust fine
- Chinese regulators are taking a much tougher stance on the country’s increasingly powerful tech giants
