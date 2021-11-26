Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan
Tech /  Big Tech

China food delivery giant Meituan reports 10bn yuan loss after paying antitrust fine

  • China’s biggest on demand food delivery provider Meituan reported a 10 billion yuan loss in Q3 after getting hit with an antitrust fine
  • Chinese regulators are taking a much tougher stance on the country’s increasingly powerful tech giants

Topic |   Meituan
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:12pm, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE