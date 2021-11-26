ByteDance owns short video app TikTok and its domestic version Douyin. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance said to launch new wave of education job cuts, as employment prospects dim in China’s tech sector
- The move by China’s most-valued unicorn is a sign of dimming job prospects within the country’s technology sector
- The latest wave of lay-offs mainly affects ByteDance’s K-9 education businesses, including Guagualong
