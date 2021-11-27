Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun (left in front) signs a deal with local government officials to set up an electric vehicle factory at the Yizhuang economic development zone. Photo: Handout
Xiaomi to build its first electric vehicle factory in Beijing suburb
- The car factory will be constructed in two phases, each designed to have an annual production capacity of 150,000 units
- Xiaomi is among a number of Chinese tech companies, including Huawei and Baidu, that have ventured into the EV industry
