WeChat, Uniopay and Alipay mobile app icons are seen on an iPhone. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Tencent
China fines Caifutong, Tencent’s WeChat Pay operator, for breaking foreign exchange rules

  • Tenpay, also known as Caifutong, was fined 2.8 million yuan for violating foreign exchange regulations, according to SAFE, the nation’s forex gatekeeper
  • The WeChat Pay operator was also reprimanded in late 2020 and mid-2018 for various breaches related to cross-border currency transactions

Jane Zhang
Updated: 4:53pm, 28 Nov, 2021

