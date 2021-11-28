WeChat, Uniopay and Alipay mobile app icons are seen on an iPhone. Photo: SCMP Pictures
China fines Caifutong, Tencent’s WeChat Pay operator, for breaking foreign exchange rules
- Tenpay, also known as Caifutong, was fined 2.8 million yuan for violating foreign exchange regulations, according to SAFE, the nation’s forex gatekeeper
- The WeChat Pay operator was also reprimanded in late 2020 and mid-2018 for various breaches related to cross-border currency transactions
Topic | Tencent
