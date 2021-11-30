Opening up WeChat shows that Big Tech firms are bowing to regulatory pressure to improve interoperability between all online platforms in the country. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent opens super app WeChat to Chinese e-commerce rivals amid inexorable regulatory pressure, analysts say
- Tencent’s move to open up WeChat marks a major victory for Chinese regulators, who want Big Tech firms to improve interoperability between internet platforms
- WeChat users will now be able to directly open other third-party shopping links in the platform’s group chats
