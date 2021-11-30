Lenovo and the global market saw PC shipment growth slowed in the third quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock

Lenovo retains lead in global PC market after surprise withdrawal of Shanghai listing

  • The world’s top PC maker beat HP, Dell and Apple in global shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in the third quarter
  • Chinese investors have expressed frustration over Lenovo’s high debt ratio and substantial executive salaries

Jane Zhang
Updated: 11:57pm, 30 Nov, 2021

