NetEase, China’s second-largest video game company, recently suspended emulation software allowing gamers to play its hit new game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC, raising concerns about an extended game licensing freeze. Photo: Shutterstock
NetEase, China’s second-largest video game company, recently suspended emulation software allowing gamers to play its hit new game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC, raising concerns about an extended game licensing freeze. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s video game freeze enters fifth month, as NetEase faces challenges over Harry Potter game

  • NetEase shares plunged by as much as 9 per cent on Tuesday after it suspended emulation software on PC for its hit game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
  • Investors hope a big video game industry conference this month will reveal new details about Beijing’s licensing freeze that started in August

Topic |   Video gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 5:11pm, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
NetEase, China’s second-largest video game company, recently suspended emulation software allowing gamers to play its hit new game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC, raising concerns about an extended game licensing freeze. Photo: Shutterstock
NetEase, China’s second-largest video game company, recently suspended emulation software allowing gamers to play its hit new game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC, raising concerns about an extended game licensing freeze. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE