NetEase, China’s second-largest video game company, recently suspended emulation software allowing gamers to play its hit new game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC, raising concerns about an extended game licensing freeze. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s video game freeze enters fifth month, as NetEase faces challenges over Harry Potter game
- NetEase shares plunged by as much as 9 per cent on Tuesday after it suspended emulation software on PC for its hit game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
- Investors hope a big video game industry conference this month will reveal new details about Beijing’s licensing freeze that started in August
Topic | Video gaming
