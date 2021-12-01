A smartphone with the Facebook logo is seen in front of the Meta logo in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
UK orders Facebook to unwind 2020 Giphy deal as antitrust regulators seek to limit scale of Big Tech
- Europe is currently setting in place rules to restrict ‘killer acquisitions,’ where businesses buy a rival before it can become a threat
- Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram already account for 73 per cent of user time spent on social media in the UK, according to the CMA
Topic | Facebook
