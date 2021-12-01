The Tai Po Earth Station operated by Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co is located at the Tai Po Industrial Estate in the New Territories. Photo: Handout
New World-backed tech venture Turbidite enters pact with AsiaSat to expand data centre services in Hong Kong
- Turbidite and AsiaSat will provide data centre hosting and connectivity services at the Tai Po Earth Station in the New Territories from next year
- The two companies expect their new initiative to help boost Hong Kong’s role as a strategic regional data hub in Asia
Topic | Technology
The Tai Po Earth Station operated by Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co is located at the Tai Po Industrial Estate in the New Territories. Photo: Handout