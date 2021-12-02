Realme founder Sky Li Bingzhong says the brand is ready to compete in high-end devices, but it could be a tough sell at home. Photo: Realme
Chinese smartphone maker hopes to quick-charge growth at home after conquering Indian market
- Realme founder Sky Li said the brand is ready to compete in the high-end market as it prepares to launch its US$700 GT 2 Pro in January
- Three years after spinning out from parent Oppo, Realme has become a top brand in India but faces stiff competition at home from rivals like Xiaomi
Topic | Smartphones
Realme founder Sky Li Bingzhong says the brand is ready to compete in high-end devices, but it could be a tough sell at home. Photo: Realme