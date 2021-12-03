Tourists gather near a statue of Donald Duck outside Shanghai Disneyland, May 3, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s largest online travel platform Trip.com to focus on domestic bookings as Covid-19 disrupts outbound tours, chairman says
- China’s outbound tourism had been booming before Covid-19, with 155 million Chinese travelling abroad in 2019
- Trip.com’s major competitor, Tongcheng-Elong, reported a 1.3 per cent year on year rise in revenue for the third quarter, while profits fell 8.7 per cent
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
